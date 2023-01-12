Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz officially living with Selena Gomez: Report

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have developed a new relationship with Selena Gomez.
A source tells Closer Magazine that Victoria Beckham's son is now living with the famous singer at her Encino estate.
"Brooklyn and Nicola moved into Selena's Encino estate a few weeks before Christmas and the three of them have been playing happy families - joking that Selena is going to be written into the marriage license," a source told.
They added: "Brooklyn and Nicola put their home on the market last year and had been living at Nicola's apartment in LA while they look for a new house, which has been far from ideal given how cramped it is."
The insider continued: "When Selena suggested they move into her sprawling home with a huge backyard, they loved the idea and agreed that since they're still so young, living with a friend would be the perfect way to have the best of both worlds."
Prince Harry will lose all his hair like Prince William, says expert
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continue their back and forth
Tracee Ellis Ross gets nervous when on stage with her mother Diana Ross
Shah Rukh Khan sings Tujhe Dekha Toh for fans at an event
Tracee Ellis Ross talks about life after turning 50
Billy Porter rocks a pink tuxedo gown at the Golden Globes ceremony