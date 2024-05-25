Meghan Markle reacts to being named in 'most disliked' celebrity list

Meghan Markle reacts to inclusion in 'most disliked' celebrity list

Meghan Markle is beyond caring about what people think as she continues to roll out series of projects.



The Duchess of Sussex was named one of the most disliked celebrities of 2024 in a new Ranker poll released earlier this week.

However, according to PR expert Lynn Carratt, she is not taking the latest blow by heart. “I believe Meghan will take the survey data with a pinch of salt. I'm not sure how interested she is anymore in getting the British public back on her side,” she said, reported via the Daily Mail.

The PR Box spokesperson explained: “She is American and that is where her family life is now, so she will be more concerned in raising her popularity in her own country and focusing on building her brand American Rivera Orchard and making it a huge success.”

As per the results, 65% of the 31,400 Brits who took part in the poll had negative view of the Suits alum, placing her fourth in the list.

American celebrities like Sean ‘Combs’ Diddy, James Corden, and Amber Heard among others are also on the “most hated celebrities” list.