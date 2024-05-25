Buckingham Palace drops big hint about Prince William's preparation to rule the throne

Prince William seemingly receives green from King Charles to take the throne

Prince William, who has returned to royal duties with new honours from his father King Charles, has seemingly received a green light from the monarch to get ready to take the throne.

Buckingham Palace has dropped a major hint at the Prince of Wales' preparation about his reign in a delightful post about his lavish garden party with royal cousins and other guests on behalf of his cancer-stricken father King Charles.



The future King exuded confidence as he appeared in high spirit to host a Buckingham Palace event while putting on a united display with his expected future team - Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall - as speculation about his rein grows.



Royal expert Richard Eden went on describing the moment amazing as he wrote on X (formerly Tweeter): "I hope Prince William will be helped by his cousins when he becomes king, just as Queen Elizabeth was loyally assisted by hers, such as the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra."

The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts also shared delightful photos and a video, showing William with her cousins and other royals in a leading moment.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond, commenting on the Buckingham Palace's move, said: "I thought it was joyful to see this new generation of royals step up to help William at one of the traditional engagements of the year."



Bond told OK: "I think it gave us a glimpse of the future: when William becomes King. I’m sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders."

Jennie Bond previously told Times Radio: "I don't think William gives Harry a thought. I think as far as William is concerned, Harry doesn't really exist."

Royal expert and historian Gareth Russell went on saying that William could be a successful King once he ascends to the throne after Charles.



Russell believes that William appears to have "very different influences" that will make him an ‘exciting monarch’.