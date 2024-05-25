Prince William ignores King Charles' vision as he prepares to be King

Prince William is more inclined towards his grandmother’s way of doing things then his father. As was evident during the Prince of Wales’ latest appearance alongside his royal cousins.

The future King of England was joined by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Peter Philips, as he hosted a garden party on behalf of his cancer-stricken father at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

For many, including royal editor Hannah Furness of The Telegraph, it was reminiscent of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who believed in strong and supportive family unit, and often relied on cousins of her own generation.

It was also a far cry away from King Charles’ insistence on the vision of slimmed-down monarchy in a bid to modernize the inherently-archaic concept.

According to the outlet, though none of the cousins are currently in talks to assume role of working royals in the family, William “would be keen to extend similar invitations again, in the spirit of including the wider family, as his grandmother once did.”

It is particularly important in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turning their backs on the Firm over four years ago, as well as Kate Middleton and the King stepping away from public duties due to their respective health battles.