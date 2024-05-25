Morgan Spurlock finalises divorce months before 'heartbreaking' death

Morgan Spurlock and Sara Bernstein filed for divorce in March 2021

Morgan Spurlock recently finalised divorce with Sara Bernstein in the months before his death on Thursday, May 23.

People Magazine reported on Friday, May 24, that Randi Karmel, the attorney who represented Spurlock throughout his divorce procedure, revealed, "The parties amicably settled all outstanding issues between them prior to his death."

"My thoughts are with Morgan’s family at this very difficult time," she said in the statement, adding, "It’s heartbreaking news."

"I know Morgan as a wonderful person to work for, very appreciative of his family, and devoted to the health and well-being of his children, in addition to being a great filmmaker," the attorney described the late star.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker passed away on Thursday due to complications of cancer, his family announced on Friday.

Among his two children the One Direction: This Is Us director shares eight-year-old son Kallen with the producer.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2016, filed for dissolution of marriage in March 2021.

Spurlock is also a father to 17-year-old son Laken, whom he shares with ex-wife Alexandra Jamieson.

The widely acclaimed late director is known for Super Size Me, a 2004 documentary in which he experimented on himself by eating McDonald's food for 30 days straight.

Where in the World Is Osama bin Laden (2008), The Greatest Movie Ever Sold (2011), and Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! are among his notable works.