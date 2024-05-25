Prince Harry turns down new opportunity to reconcile with Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior roles as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry has missed another chance to mend his relationship with his estranged brother Prince William, a royal expert claimed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior roles as working royals in 2020. The couple then relocated to the United States and have since established their lives and young family in Montecito, California.

Living comfortably in America, it appears that Britain is now a distant memory for the Sussexes. Prince Harry did not even return to the UK for a close friend's wedding. Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is a close friend of both Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Hugh's wedding to Olivia Henson is set to take place in just a few weeks in June at Chester Cathedral. Reports indicate that Harry declined the invitation to avoid an "awkward" encounter with estranged family members who will be attending.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told us that amid the reports that Harry won't attend Archie's godfather's wedding next month, the Sussexes' "self imposed exile" has led to them not being invited to a slew of high profile events.

"Harry will reportedly not be attending the wedding of the Duke of Westminster to Olivia Henson on 7th June. The Duke is Archie’s godfather and he and Harry were close. However, it has been reported that William will be an usher and that George, who is also the Duke’s godson, may have a role in what will unquestionably be the society wedding of the year," Mr Fitzwilliams began.

He went on: "It is therefore not surprising that, given the rift between the brothers, that Harry has, apparently, decided not to attend."

Mr Fitzwilliams continued: "Self-imposed exile can have a bitter taste. What comparable private function could the Sussexes be asked to? They were, after all, not invited to Barack Obama’s 60th in 2021. Though the Oscars and the Met Gala are obviously very different, they are prestigious and they have not attended either. Optics matter if you have pretensions to be A-listers."



