Prince Harry has got 'three years maximum' before losing all hair

Prince Harry will lose all his hair like Prince William in the near future.

The Duke of Sussex will grow bald in maximum three years from now, predicts an expert.

Hair loss consultant Spencer Stevenson told Daily Star: “I think he's got two or three years maximum unless he intervenes and uses proven treatments.”

This comes after Harry himself explained his brother's baldness in now out on shelves memoir titled 'Spare.'

“I took it all in, his familiar scowl which had always been his default in dealings with me, his alarming baldness more advanced than my own, his fading resemblance to mummy which was fading with time, with age,” he wrote.