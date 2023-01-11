Royal family runs ‘active campaign’ to undermine Spare, alleges Prince Harry

Prince Harry recently accused the Royal family of ‘undermining’ his explosive memoir Spare.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to discuss whether royals have an “active campaign to undermine this book”.

“Of course,” Harry responded, adding that “the British press” has also played a role in the so-called 'campaign'.

The host of the chimed in: “But aided and abetted by the palace.”

Harry replied: “But this is the other side of the story, right? After 38 years, they have told their side of the story. This is the other side of the story.”

“There is a lot in there that, perhaps makes people feel uncomfortable and scared,” he continued.

Meanwhile, as the father of two continues to give interviews, his neighbours in California are losing interest in the couple’s stories.

According to Sky News, reporter Martha Kelner tried to dig into the thoughts of residents of Montecito.

She said: "As the TV and book deals mount up, neighbours are beginning to question the motives behind their media offensive."

One resident told her: "The story is interesting because it keeps evolving. It's he said, she said. It makes great television." While another responded: "My observation is that most women are on Meghan's side.

"Most men are just wondering why are they doing this?"