Indian actress reacts to rumours she dated Andrew Tate

Indian TV actress Karishma Sharma isn't letting the rumours about her private get away as she recently broke her silence about the controversial former kickboxer, Andrew Tate.

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate have been in the custody of the Romanian authorities since last month over sexual assault and human trafficking allegations.

Since the arrest, Andrew has become netizen’s favourite topic to talk baboput and amidst the buzz, the Ujra Chaman actress’ rumoured links emerged.

However, Karishma cleared the air to comment that she’s never ‘hooked up’ with him.

Telly Chakkar reported that Karishma said: We never hooked up. I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested.”

She added, “We had a normal conversation. He told me he has an Indian mother, and we had a few shots.”

The actress further added: “Andrew Tate insisted for a photo, the one that’s going viral with her when he got to know that she is an actress. His texts on Instagram were very weird and inappropriate.

"So I disconnected with him and blocked him once I realized he is a creep and he constantly disses women and I didn’t like the way he spoke about them.”