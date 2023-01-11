Salma Hayek sends pulses racing with her sheer golden gown at Golden Globes

Salma Hayek brought glamour and class to Golden Globes Awards 2023 when she stepped on the red carpet in a sheer golden gown.
The Hollywood diva looked absolutely gorgeous as she attended the star-studded event in California on Tuesday.
Her adorable dress featured a diamond-encrusted low-cut which she complemented with her messy hair bun and a pair of glitzy dangling earrings.
Salma posed for photographers with her Puss In Boots: The Last Wish co-star Harvey Guillen.
Meanwhile, fans were impressed with the actress’ breathtaking looks as one Twitter user called her “goddess”.
“Has to be said that Salma Hayek is looking like a goddess in that gold dress,” the Tweet read.
"Salma Hayek, is that you, though? cheeky," read a second tweet while a third expressed: "Salma Hayek is that Hollywood actress. Beautiful as always."
Jerrod Carmichael takes a dig at Tom Cruise, Will Smith at at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards
Hugh Jackman revealed he never read the 'X-Men' comics at the time of role offered
Jennifer Coolidge starred as Tanya McQuoid in Mike White’s HBO show The White Lotus.
Khloe Kardashian wants more kids after welcoming son with ex-beau Tristan Thompson
Britney Spears, Beyoncé’s much awaited music video collaboration has been axed, reveals insider
Khloe Kardashian friend says she won't admit it but she still yearns to be Tristan Thompson