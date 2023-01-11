Salma Hayek sends pulses racing with her sheer golden gown at Golden Globes

Salma Hayek brought glamour and class to Golden Globes Awards 2023 when she stepped on the red carpet in a sheer golden gown.

The Hollywood diva looked absolutely gorgeous as she attended the star-studded event in California on Tuesday.

Her adorable dress featured a diamond-encrusted low-cut which she complemented with her messy hair bun and a pair of glitzy dangling earrings.

Salma posed for photographers with her Puss In Boots: The Last Wish co-star Harvey Guillen.

Meanwhile, fans were impressed with the actress’ breathtaking looks as one Twitter user called her “goddess”.

“Has to be said that Salma Hayek is looking like a goddess in that gold dress,” the Tweet read.

"Salma Hayek, is that you, though? cheeky," read a second tweet while a third expressed: "Salma Hayek is that Hollywood actress. Beautiful as always."