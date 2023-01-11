Khloe Kardashian pals believe she’ll reconcile with Tristan Thompson

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian’s friends think she will get back together with her serial cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.



Following the Good American co-founder’s recent visit to the NBA player after his mother’s death, friends of Khloe think the duo will reconcile.

“Khloe, as with any of the family in these situations, will be supportive to Tristan and by his side during this very difficult time as he is the father of her two children,” an insider spilt to The Sun.

Khloe parted ways with Tristan in 2021 after she discovered that he had fathered a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols despite being in a relationship with her at the time.

Now, her visit has sparked concerns that Khloe has a soft corner for the basketball player despite him cheating on her multiple times.

“Everyone thinks they’re back together - but if you ask her, she says they are just co-parents and nothing more,” added the friend.

“They are always together, and very much a unit - she tries to put it down to the fact they have two children together, and as such are best friends, but it's obvious now that it's more than that.

“Otherwise she would not be by his side on this trip, acting like she’s his ‘other half’,” the source said. “I don’t think she’ll admit it yet - it makes her look weak taking him back after he humiliated her so badly before.”