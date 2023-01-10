Adam DeVine expresses his anger over cancellation of 'Workaholics'

Adam DeVine shared a long note on Instagram on the cancellation of the upcoming Workaholics movie by Paramount+ just five weeks after it had begun production, according to Fox News.



DeVine wrote on Instagram, "Welp, Paramount+ decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy."

He further added, "We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs."

Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson were the co-creators and stars of the show. Workaholics was a popular TV series that aired between 2011 and 2017 for seven seasons.