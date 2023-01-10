Timothée Chalamet ‘hasn’t auditioned for anything in 7years’ agent spark controversy

File Footage





Timothée Chalamet’s agent has set the record straight on whether the actor had auditioned for the leading role in Gladiator 2.



Shortly after the news broke that Normal People star Paul Mescal was gearing up for the role of Ridley Scott’s sequel, different rumors started circulating online.

Amid these speculations, there were reports claiming that Timothée Chalamet was also among the contenders who auditioned for the role, included the likes of Austin Butler, Miles Teller.

However, Timothée’s agent, Brian Swardstrom, quickly responded to these claims and refuted the viral rumors via a tweet.

“I know one of these actors was shooting a film in the middle east for the past several months - and he hasn’t auditioned for anything in more than 7 years,” Swardstrom tweeted.

Brian’s tweet sparked a conversation around nepotism, privilege, and industry connections. Many internet users brought Timothée’s success into question.

As per the record, the 27-year-old’s uncle Rodman Flender is director , while his maternal grandfather Harold Flender was a writer and a screenwriter.

And Timothée’s mom, Nicole Flender, is also an actor who was famous for her roles in movies The Bird Watcher and In The Heat Of Passion.

Some fans also questioned whether his success in the industry is partially due to his familial connections.

And for this reason, netizens argued that Timothée not giving any auditions in past seven years was a proof of his privilege in the Hollywood industry.

“his agent saying he didn't audition for 7 years like it's a proud achievement,” one person tweeted. “this is not the flex u think it is,” another person said.

“hollywood is giving him a special treatment. Chalamet is a nepo baby but a lot of people don't know that, but he has a uncle in the industry that open a lot of doors for him,” one person wrote.

“jeez it’s kinda crazy what kinda star-power you get when you reach that level,” someone else said.

For the unaware, Timothée Hal Chalamet is an American actor. He has bagged recognition for his brief work as of now, including nominations for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and three BAFTA Film Awards.

Chalamet began his career as a teenager in television productions, appearing in the drama series Homeland in 2012.

