Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ jumps back to No.1 in Billboard’s Hot 100 charts

Taylor Swift's song Anti-Hero bounced back on No.1, while, Die for You by The Weeknd & Cuff It by Beyoncé among the top 10 in Billboard's hot 100.

The song by Taylor Swift climbed back on No.1 after spending a few weeks on No. 8, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Anti-Hero which is included in her album Midnights remained in top slots for seven consecutive weeks.

This record was first set by Taylor herself with her blockbuster hit song Blank Space that came out back in 2014-15.

Following that, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s I’m Good (Blue) blasts 19-4 on the Hot 100, started off its first week in the top five, and two songs soar to their first weeks in the top 10: The Weeknd’s Die for You (26-8) and Beyoncé’s Cuff It (38-10).

It is the 16th time for The Weeknd to rank in top 10 while Beyoncé ranks in top 10 for the 21st time.

All songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 surge in rank as holiday hits depart the chart (which reflects the Dec. 30-Jan. 5 tracking week).

Taylor Swift dropped her highly anticipating album Midnights on October 21, 2022 and it became a huge success overnight.