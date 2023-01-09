Sharon Osbourne opens up about defending Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle coverage

Sharon Osbourne recalled being cancelled and 'blacklisted' in America after defending her pal, as she insisted: 'I've never spoken with hate.'

In March 2021, she fiercely defended Piers Morgan on The Talk against backlash from the panel who said he'd been 'racist and sexist' in his coverage of Meghan Markle.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday, the TV personality told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she's living proof you can get blacklisted in America, adding: 'I got threats!'

Asked why she's returned to the UK, Sharon quipped: 'I can't get arrested in America. It went wrong. It went vert, very wrong.

'They say there isn't blacklisting in America but I'm living proof that there is. Not that I'm resentful or whatever. It's just a fact of life, it happens doesn't it?'

Phillip asked: 'So did you actually got cancelled?' to which the former X Factor judge insisted: 'Yes I did.'

Sharon continued to discuss the fallout after she defended Piers Morgan following his remarks about Meghan Markle's Oprah interview.

She said: 'I got threats and things like that… It's like I can look at myself in the mirror, and I know I can talk and I'm loud and I know that about myself.

'But I've never spoken with hate and I stick up for my friends and that's what I was doing. I know who I am.’

Back in March 2021, Sharon and her former The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood got into a heated discussion over comments Piers Morgan who was being accused of being racist in his public critique of Meghan Markle.