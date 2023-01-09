Jason Lee thinks Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy is the 'cutest' after meeting on facetime

Jason Lee got a rare sight of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy while face timing his close friend.
On Sunday, January 8, Jason Lee shared details of his face time with friend Rihanna, at The Jason Lee Show premiere party at Eden in Hollywood, California, as per People.
"The day she sent me the photos, she FaceTimed and let me see the baby. And he was just rocking on the bed, holding his feet, and he's unaware that he's literally gonna be the cutest, richest, most fashionable, most-sought-after child in the world."
"He had no care, but that's because he has two amazing parents," he further added.
Rihanna shared the first look for baby boy with A$AP Rocky, born in ay 2022, on December 17 on TikTok.
