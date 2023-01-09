Rihanna to deliver spectacular Super Bowl performance, promises music director

File footage

Rihanna’s musical director has dropped hints about her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show and fans cannot control their excitement.

The Umbrella singer’s music director Adam Blackstone teased that it’s going to be “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said, “It’s been cool. We’re spearheaded by the team at Roc Nation, Willow, incredible choreographer and creative director Parris Goebel, and my partner on this is Omar Edwards as the co-musical director.”

“So, it’s been really cool, man. The thing about Rihanna is that she’s so creative. She is boundary-pushing at all times, so it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, and we always try to push the envelope with her,” he added.

Rihanna, who marked her musical comeback with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack Lift Me Up, will return to the stage after a long break with Super Bowl show.

Adam said, Rihanna’s performance will be “her first time coming back as Rihanna, the artist.”

“She knows that her career has expanded different sonic pallets, from EDM to pop to hip-hop to ballads, so we want to try to give a little bit to everybody,” he added.

Rihanna also reminded her fans of her appearance during the last weekend of the NFL regular season. “5 weeks from today,” read the post shared by the NFL.