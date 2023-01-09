'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo wishes Jeremy Renner with sweet image

'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo wishes Jeremy Renner with this image

On Jeremy Renner's birthday, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo shared a sweet throw back image which was taken while filming the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

Captain America: Civil War was the first film of Joe and his brother Anthony Russo in which they collaborated with Renner as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye.

Since the Russos are no longer involved in the MCU, they haven't worked with each other again since the Infinity Saga's end, but they remain great friends off camera.

Renner celebrated his 52nd birthday during his recovery at the hospital after a snowplowing accident that almost claimed his life.

The Russo brothers took it to their official Instagram account to greet the actor with an image of Joe, his daughter, Ava (who plays one of Barton's kids), and Renner from their days of working on Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to that several other fellow MCU actors have also sent their message of love, support, and well-wishes to the Renner.

Based on their outfits, Zoe Saldana in the background it can be perceived that this picture was taken during the gathering for MCU's 10th Anniversary photoshoot.