Queen Elizabeth given Meghan Markle 'smart approach' over Donald Trump question

Queen Elizabeth II was intrigued by Meghan Markle's opinions about US politics.

The former monarch of Britain inquired the Duchess of Sussex about her views on Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign in 2016.

As per an excerpt from Us Weekly, Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ reveals the Queen was very interested in conversing with Meghan.

Harry knew that ‘“everyone in the world” was fixated on the race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, so Meghan’s opinion was obviously one “Granny” wanted to hear — we love a royal who loves her tea.’

‘However, Meghan took a very smart approach and realized that it was a “no-win game” to share her thoughts on the election (it’s pretty easy to assume she voted for Clinton). She strategically shifted the conversation to her life in Canada, where she was filming the TV show, Suits. “Granny looked pleased,” he added.

Harry wrote: “‘Commonwealth. Good, fine.’”