Prince Harry, Meghan Markle neighbours question couple’s ‘motives behind media deals’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being asked questions from their neighbours in California amid the Sussex’s docu-series and Harry’s book Spare.
According to Sky News, reporter Martha Kelner tried to dig into the thoughts of residents of Montecito.
She said: "As the TV and book deals mount up, neighbours are beginning to question the motives behind their media offensive."
One resident told her: "The story is interesting because it keeps evolving. It's he said, she said. It makes great television." While another responded: "My observation is that most women are on Meghan's side.
"Most men are just wondering why are they doing this?"
Moreover, a former TV executive living in the neighbourhood told the outlet: "My friends turn their nose up at it all.
"People hear they get a $100m contract with Netflix. They are making that money, it's not theirs. It's for their company and their staff.
"So I'm sure it's partly due to a lifestyle they want, and so an element of all this will be them thinking 'what can we sell',” he added.
