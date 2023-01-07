James Cameron set to expand Pandora universe amid 'Avatar 2' bash

James Cameron greenlighted the sequels of Avatar after the success of The Way of Water.
During an interview with Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? The Titanic star revealed the future of the franchise.
It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now, that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this, I'm gonna have to do these other sequels," he quipped.
The critically-acclaimed director further added, "I'm sure that we'll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can.
We've already captured and photographed the whole film so we're in extended post-production to do all that CG magic.
And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of four in the can. We've begun a franchise at this point."
Previously, the Oscar winner said three expected future sequels depend on the box office performance of Avatar: The Way of Water. But, the film has surpassed the $1 billion box office globally
