Tristan Thompson’s mom Andrea dies by heart attack: Insider

Sources have just weighed in on the death of Trisan Thompson’s mom Andrea.
This news has been brought to light by a report via TMZ Sports.
According to their findings, Andrea died in her home in Toronto this Thursday and despite best efforts by local doctors, she didn’t make it.
Even Khloé Kardashian joined him in order to comfort and navigate the next few days.
For those unversed, Khloé and Tristan share two children between them, 4-year-old True as well as a 5-month-old son whose name has not yet been disclosed.
