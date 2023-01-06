King Charles, Prince William reaction to Harry’s memoir revealed

King Charles and Prince William’s spokespeople have declined to comment on Prince Harry’s claims in his memoir Spare.



According to Reuters, as is usual for the royal family, spokespeople for King Charles and Prince William have declined to comment.

However, Birmingham Mail, citing sources close to King Charles and the Prince of Wales, reported the royal family is ‘saddened.’

The report further said claiming the insiders that the family never comment on books.

The Sun also published a similar story, saying the monarch and William are “saddened” by Harry’s bombshell book but were keeping a dignified silence.

They are not expected to comment.

It is also believed the royal family may never comment on the allegations even after Spare is officially published.