Netflix top 25 trending movies and series to binge-watch: Full list

Netflix is bringing a huge collection of shows in various genres for its subscribers to entertain them with quality content during the new year.
Here's the list of Netflix 2023's trending movies and series globally.
Emma Myers from 'Wednesday’ fame gives Jimmy Fallon a SEVENTEEN crash course on talk show 'The Tonight Show'
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West share dancing video to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’
Prince Harry reveals he and William advised King Charles against marrying Camilla
Clarence House: Camilla turned Prince Harry's bedroom into her dressing room
Royal family extended olive branch to Harry by inviting him to King Charles coronation
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp says he is gay in new TikTok video