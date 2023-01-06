 
Friday January 06, 2023
Entertainment

Netflix top 25 trending movies and series to binge-watch: Full list

By Web Desk
January 06, 2023
Netflix is bringing a huge collection of shows in various genres for its subscribers to entertain them with quality content during the new year.

Here's the list of Netflix 2023's trending movies and series globally.

Movies:

  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  2. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  3. Hard Target 2
  4. Jumanji: The Next Level
  5. Jak zostałem gangsterem. Historia prawdziwa
  6. White Noise
  7. Honest Thief
  8. Brawl in Cell Block 99
  9. Mili
  10. Knives Out
  11. Sing
  12. Gatta Kusthi
  13. Bloodshot
  14. Double XL
  15. Nobody
  16. Vengeance: A Love Story
  17. The Raid 2
  18. DSP
  19. The Boss Baby
  20. Terminator Genisys
  21. Sniper: Ultimate Kill
  22. Mousa
  23. 7 donne e un mistero
  24. Traffik
  25. Acrimony

Series:

  1. Kaleidoscope
  2. Wednesday
  3. Emily in Paris
  4. The Glory
  5. Lady Voyeur
  6. Alice in Borderland
  7. La Reina del Sur
  8. The Recruit
  9. Til Money Do Us Part
  10. Single’s Inferno
  11. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street
  12. Treason
  13. Alchemy of Souls
  14. The Unbroken Voice
  15. Ginny & Georgia
  16. The Circle
  17. The Witcher: Blood Origin
  18. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  19. Rise of Empires: Ottoman
  20. Fighting Spirit
  21. Alpha Males
  22. Madre solo hay dos
  23. The Good Doctor
  24. Las Villamizar
  25. Harry & Meghan 