Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia’: Creator says Georgia will face 'whirlwind of emotion' in season 2

Netflix show Ginny & Georgia creator of the show has revealed that Georgia Miller's will go through tough times after her daughter finds out her secret.

Ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert exclusively told PEOPLE that Georgia Miller played by Brianne Howey will struggle through a fallout after her teenage daughter Ginny played by Antonia Gentry finds out that Georgia murdered her second husband Kenny.

"I think for her, it's realizing that her daughter knows this horrible secret about her," she says of Georgia. "She's immediately set into this whirlwind of emotion, which includes panic because her carefully constructed compartments are bleeding together."

"I think that Georgia is feeling a deep sense of guilt, anger, sadness, fear, really everything," she adds.

Lampert also hinted that Ginny will reach her "breaking point" after discovering that her mother is a murderer and escaping from home.

"This was a character who was dealing with a lot of anxiety before finding out that her mother was a murderer," she explains.

"So now we enter into her story, and it's just added more anxiety to a character already experiencing a lot of anxiety." She added.

Lampert also assured that the mother-daughter duo will have "a lot going on under the surface" when they finally reunite.