IU, BTS' Jungkook featured on Rolling Stone’s list of '200 Greatest Singers of All Time'

The K-pop singer IU and BTS member Jungkook both have been featured on the American magazine Rolling Stone’s list of ‘The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time’.

The American magazine has revealed the list of greatest singers on the ring of New Year, and this is the first time a South Korean artist has been included in the ranking.

IU ranked at the 135th position while BTS's youngest member Jungkook soared to 191st. The singers’ fans were thrilled to see their biggest stars' names on the list.

Explaining about how they compiled the list, the American magazinr wrote, "Keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices list… In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

About BTS star Jungkook Rolling Stone explained, "Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS, and boasts a wide range of talents while engaging in various activities."

On the other hand, the American magazine introduced IU as “one of the most highly regarded vocalists in the Korean music scene since the hit song Good Day in 2010.”