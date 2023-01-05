Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of 'kicking' King Charles, William 'over the fence'

Prince Harry has been warned there is no way back into the royal fold after “monetising” private conversations with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.



Loose Women host Jane Moore poured scorn on the Duke of Sussex’s attempt to blame both for their current estrangement, accusing him of “kicking them over the fence”.

While announcing their departure from the Royal Family, the Sussexes said they would continue to be available to serve part-time but were later rebuked by the late Queen.



Ms Kelly told The Megyn Kelly Show: "There was obviously a way for them to leave their royal roles and stay in England and continue serving the people of England."

"There are plenty of royals who are not working royals. They chose to leave in a huff because they wanted the attention because they are brats because they wanted $100 million from Netflix and telling their story.

"That's actually what happened here. It's not about, 'oh, we tried to resolve it privately but we couldn't so we had no choice but to bring these matters out."

"They wanted the money. They were filming that Netflix thing for months, well before Megxit, so the whole thing is based on a lie. And now we all just help him continue with his whine-a-ton."