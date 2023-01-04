Prince Harry ‘already leaning’ into life of ‘wannabe celebrity’

Prince Harry is being ridiculed for his attempts to ‘position himself for his new life as a wannabe celebrity’.
This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
He began by telling Express UK, “He’s not known as a great thinker or philosopher, but he’s well practiced at describing his own life and feelings, and he likes to share what’s on his mind these days.”
Before concluding he also admitted, “It’ll be interesting to see how he tries to position himself for his new life as a wannabe celebrity, rather than a working royal.”
