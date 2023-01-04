 
Wednesday January 04, 2023
Entertainment

Prince Harry ‘already leaning’ into life of ‘wannabe celebrity’

Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘position himself for his new life as a wannabe celebrity’ put on blast

By Web Desk
January 04, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is being ridiculed for his attempts to ‘position himself for his new life as a wannabe celebrity’.

This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

He began by telling Express UK, “He’s not known as a great thinker or philosopher, but he’s well practiced at describing his own life and feelings, and he likes to share what’s on his mind these days.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “It’ll be interesting to see how he tries to position himself for his new life as a wannabe celebrity, rather than a working royal.”