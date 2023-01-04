BLACKPINK Jisoo to make solo debut soon: Report

BLACKPINK Jisoo is gearing up for her solo debut soon.

On January 3, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK music label YG Entertainment confirmed that Jisoo is all set to make her solo debut in 2023.

The music label stated that “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.”

Jisoo will be the last member of BLACKPINK to release solo work. Jennie was the first to drop solo in 2018, Rose in 2021, and then Lisa in 2022.

Following this news, the hashtag 'JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR' has been trending on Twitter.