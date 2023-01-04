Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia dating rumours: The duo attends Diljit Dosanjh's concert together

Vijay and Tamannaah are all set to feature in film 'Lust Stories 2'

Reportedly, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are rumoured to be dating.

Earlier on December 9th, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert took place in Mumbai which was attended by several stars including Vijay Varma, Tamnannaah Bhatia, Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and many more.

Vijay and Tamannaah were spotted arriving together at the event by paparazzi. The two smiled and posed for the media as they walked towards the entrance gate.

The Plan A Plan B actress wore white top together with a pair of ripped jeans. On the other hand, the Mirzapur 2 actor opted for black zipper jacket with black pants along with a black cap.

Later on, the rumoured couple was spotted celebrating the New Year evening together in Goa. A video has been circulating where the two were spotted dancing together even though the faces are not visible in the video.

As per PinkVilla, both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will feature together in film Lust Stories 2 in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial segment.