Jennifer Lopez treats fans with never-seen-before wedding snaps with Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a New Year gift as she dropped new and snaps from her dreamy wedding to beau Ben Affleck while reflecting on the “one of the best years yet.”



Taking to Instagram, the Marry Me star dropped a video montage with highlights of 2022 including her both marriages to the Argo actor.

"2022 was one of the best years yet!!!" J.Lo wrote. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year… #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow."

The reel had numerous pictures of Lopez and Affleck before their wedding, on the day of their Las Vegas and Georgia nuptials, and European honeymoon.

It also included Lopez’s career highlights like announcing new music, recording in the studio, award show performances and many family moments with her kids, Emme and Max.

In an interview she gave after tying the knot to Affleck, Lopez discussed giving her romance with the Hollywood hunk another chance.

Lopez said she "always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there" and that those close to her knew that Oscar winner Affleck was "a very, very special person in my life."

"When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real," she added. "The two of us, we lost each other and found each other.