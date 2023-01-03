Lionel Messi wife Antonela Roccuzzo defends Shakira over ‘betrayal, heartache’ post

File footage

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo came out in support of Shakira after the Colombian singer shared an emotional New Year’s message following her split with ex-Gerard Pique.

Shakira shared an Instagram post, written in Spanish and English, saying that those who have been betrayed "must continue" to keep the faith.

"Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," the singer wrote.

Responding to Shakira’s emotional yet uplifting message, the Argentina influencer took to the comments section and dropped three heart emoticons.

It's not the first time Antonela, 34, has supported Shakira publicly. Last year the mother-of-three posted five heart emoticons in response to Shakira's video confirmation her father William Mebarak was out of hospital following a heavy fall.

Shakira wrote about healing after betrayal in her moving message, she shared on New Year's Day. “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” she wrote. “Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

“Our tears are not in vain they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love,” the Waka Waka singer concluded.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, announced their split in June, just a month after reports that she had caught her husband cheating on her. They share sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.