Lamar Odom admits to cheating Khloe Kardashian with multiple women in 4 year relationship

Lamar Odem got completely candid about his infidelity when he was married to Khloe Kardashian.

In an exclusive sneak peek with People for TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, Lamar Odom shared there's plenty the public isn't aware about his serial cheating in his four year relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

He began, "Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," he admits. "The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."

Odom continued, "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time."

As per the outlet, the 43 year old admitted to having "full-blown relationships" while traveling for the NBA. "Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin'," he added.

"I'm, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now," he further said. "Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?"

Odom and Khloe got married in 2099 after one month of dating. They separated in 2013 but due to Odom's substance abuse, Khloe didn't file for divorce until 2016.