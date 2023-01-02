 
Drake enjoys partying with Cuba Gooding Jr. in St. Barts on New Year, pictures

Earlier, Drake joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire on a yacht trip in St. Barts

By Web Desk
January 02, 2023
Drake celebrated New Year’s Day in St. Barts. The rapper posted a series of snaps on his Instagram Stories, including his picture with Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Drake - who was previously spotted on a luxury yacht with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire - smiled as he posed with the Boyz n the Hood star.

The God’s Plan singer captioned the click, “Cuba Gooding Jr and Dominican Badness Sr,” while the actor posted the same shot with the same caption, “Boyz n da boat!”

In the picture, Drake was seen donning a black button-up shirt with his signature necklace with multiple diamonds.

Drake also posted a full-body selfie in which he rocked a black button-up top with black pants and dress shoes.

The rapper dropped a series of shots including a throwback picture in which he sat atop a Rolls Royce, captioning it, “I feel like this again.”

Drake’s New Yea pictures came after speculations sparked that he has been arrested by the Swedish police.

Later, a rep. for the Grammy winner star confirmed that he had not been arrested.