Drake enjoys partying with Cuba Gooding Jr. in St. Barts on New Year, pictures

Drake celebrated New Year’s Day in St. Barts. The rapper posted a series of snaps on his Instagram Stories, including his picture with Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.
Drake - who was previously spotted on a luxury yacht with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire - smiled as he posed with the Boyz n the Hood star.
The God’s Plan singer captioned the click, “Cuba Gooding Jr and Dominican Badness Sr,” while the actor posted the same shot with the same caption, “Boyz n da boat!”
In the picture, Drake was seen donning a black button-up shirt with his signature necklace with multiple diamonds.
Drake also posted a full-body selfie in which he rocked a black button-up top with black pants and dress shoes.
The rapper dropped a series of shots including a throwback picture in which he sat atop a Rolls Royce, captioning it, “I feel like this again.”
Drake’s New Yea pictures came after speculations sparked that he has been arrested by the Swedish police.
Later, a rep. for the Grammy winner star confirmed that he had not been arrested.
Andrew Crofts, who's ghostwritten more than 80 books, shares interesting details about Harry's Spare
John Travolta, daughter Ella shower love on fans as they ring in New Year
A royal expert recently shed light on Queen Consort Camilla’s role in Charles III’s reign
Prince William is reportedly dismayed by the breakdown of his relationship with Prince Harry
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of New Year celebrations with True, Kim Kardashian on social media
Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner are all set to collaborate once again after 'Mission Impossible 4'