Prince Harry’s doc is ‘an amazing act of revenge’: report

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of crafting an ‘amazing act of revenge’ against the Royal Family.
This claim has been brought to light by royal author Richard Fitzwilliams, during his interview with the Mail Online.
He started by saying, “This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as members of those households.”
“'I think this will widen the rift between the brothers. There is no doubt that this Netflix series is an amazing act of revenge designed to weaken the very institution that William will inherit as future King. Of course everyone will be asking how King Charles will react to this in the short-term, but the effects of this will be felt in years to come. That's the whole point.”
