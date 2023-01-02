‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene suggests Thanos’ possible return to MCU

File footage

A deleted scene from the Avengers: Endgame has resurfaced on the internet, suggesting scary theories about Thanos, leaving fans in shock.

The popular villain (played by Josh Brolin) was killed after the powerful Death Stone diminished him into ashes in the 2019 flick.

However, the clip, which can be watched on streaming service Disney Plus, gives fans a peek into an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.

In the clip, Swinton’s character can be seen telling Hulk that removing an Infinity Stone creates a new timeline, revealing that she’s already used the Time Stone to see beyond her very own death.

The conversation leads to a major revelation that Thanos’s destructive finger-snap, which wiped out half of all existence on earth, didn’t actually kill a single person.

Swinton also explained that, rather than kill people, Thanos willed them out of existence, making their eventual resurrection possible including Thanos’ and fans are shocked.

For the unversed, Avengers: Endgame ended with Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.) snapping his fingers and wiping out Thanos and his army - the same way that Thanos wiped out half of the Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame is available to stream on Disney Plus.