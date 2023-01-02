Kate Middleton: Psychic predicts Princess of Wales likely to ‘put her life at risk’

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton will carry out a ‘spontaneous’ act which will ‘put her life at risk’, a psychic, who had predicted Queen Elizabeth’s death, has claimed.



Craig Hamilton-Parker, dubbed the ‘new Nostradamus’, told Metro UK that Prince William’s sweetheart will carry out a ‘spontaneous’ but ‘touching’ act which puts her life at risk.

He further said Kate Middleton will be viewed as the new ‘star’ in the royal family.

Craig Hamilton, 68 also predicted that Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Duke of Sussex will begin to fracture and they’ll eventually break-up, leading the father of Archie and Lilibet to become a ‘deeply troubled’ man.

According to the publication, Craig Hamilton-Parker had correctly predicted the corona virus pandemic, Brexit, Donald Trump becoming US president and even the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.