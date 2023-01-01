Amanda Holden enjoys a sunrise beach walk in New Year's Eve party dress

Amanda Holden enjoyed a sunrise beach walk in New Year's Eve party dress after a night of partying with her family in Mauritius.

The star, 51, looked absolutely stunning as she shared a snap of herself as daylight broke at her luxury beach resort, still rocking her New Year's Eve party dress.

Amanda looked incredible in the glittering number as she paddled in the surf, quipping that it was 'the morning after the night before.'

The blonde showed off her long tanned legs in her feather-trimmed mini-dress.

'The morning after the night before. Can't wait to see what 2023 brings' the star wrote over her snap.

The night before Amanda shared photos with her daughters and husband Chris Hughes on their holiday to remember.

After celebrating Christmas in New York, the family have continued their travels with a trip to Mauritius.

Staying at a luxurious five-star hotel, Amanda took to Instagram to wish all her followers a Happy New Year as she saw at the end of 2022 with a family meal.