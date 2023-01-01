Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe lands in the hospital at NYE: ‘my clumsy self’

Ava Phillippe, daughter Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, spent New Year's Eve in the hospital following a 'clumsy' injury.

The 23-year-old posted on Instagram that she wound up in the hospital with an ankle injury. “Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle,” she wrote in the caption.

“All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels. [upside down smiley]”

She then shared that she is doing well as she had a friend in the ER, who helped her through the process of treating it. “Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life. She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited & only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes. Love you, J.”

Reflecting on her New Year’s goals, Ava mentioned that she would focus on being ‘gentler’ with her body.

“I will definitely be adding “be gentler with my body” to my list of new year’s resolutions! Feel free to share what you’re looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have in the comments. I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed!” she added before concluding, “Wishing peace, love, & good health for all of you in 2023.”

Ava’s comment section was soon filled with well wishes from fans and friends sending her love. And there were also commentators who shared their own stories relating to the incident.

Earlier in the week, Ava spent Christmas with her mom and stepfather Jim Toth, plus younger brothers Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee James, 10, with Witherspoon, 46, sharing photos of the happy family in front of their tree, per People Magazine.