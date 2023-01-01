Andrew Tate’s connection to Indian actress Karishma Sharma: DETAILS

Andrew Tate is making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, but did you know the controversial social media personality allegedly romanced Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?
According to reports, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate, both of whom were captured by Romanian authorities late last week, visited India sometime around September/October 2022, and documented their time in the country in a vlog.
As per the video shared by the Tate brothers, they stayed at the St. Regis Hotel and were reportedly in India for ‘business’, and heavily partied in Mumbai clubs.
During his short trip, Andrew Tate allegedly met Ragini MMS 2 actress Karishma Sharma and even bragged about spending a whole night together.
As per Andrew himself, Karishma then rejected Andrew’s advances, sending him a text that read, “I think you’re a playboy and I don’t think you’re the man,” which he found ‘ridiculous’.
