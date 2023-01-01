Brian May's shares touching post after King Charles honours Queen star with a Knighthood

Queen legend Brian May has shared delightful video message after receiving a knighthood in King Charles' first UK's New Year's Honours list.



The legendry musician already received a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) back in 2005. But last night, a new honour was announced, raising May's rank to Sir.

Taking to his Instagram, the rock legend posted a touching message, saying: "Thank you so much for all your messages of congratulations. I’m very thrilled and very touched by the love that’s come from you and the support. I will do my very best to be worthy. Thank you and much love from Sir Bri."

Brian May has been awarded a Knighthood for his contributions to music and charity. This means he is now entitled to style himself Sir Brian May although he already mused that perhaps he will just be "Sir Bri." It also elevates his wife, Anita Dobson, who may now style herself Lady May.

