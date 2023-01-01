Royal Family takes away Prince Andrew's smile with Christmas photo

The Royal family left fans confused as they shared a photo of King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the family heading to church for the Christmas Day service.



The palace took to twitter to share the family image. However, some eagle-eyed royal fans found something unusual in the photo.



A new image was shared on the official Instagram page for King Charles and Queen Camilla, showing the couple arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk for a Christmas Day service on Sunday.



They noticed that only new 'Feb Four' (Charles, Camilla, William and Kate) were noticeably conspicuous figures in the picture and others, including Prince Andrew - who also attend the service - was blurred or kept hidden from the public eyes in the meaningful post.

Andrew, who was all smiles to attend the event with his family, could have been upset for seeing the picture.

Reacting to the photo, which attracted applause from the majority of royal fans, some questioned that why Prince Andrew and some other family members' faces were blurred or not as conspicuous as those of King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids in the snap.

