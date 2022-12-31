Savannah Chrisley reveals why she can't get married or have a child

Savannah talked openly about her life and what it will be like once her parents' prison terms begin in February. According to Fox News, Savannah stated in an episode of her podcast Unlocked that she is unable to get married or have children while her parents remain in prison.

Savannah shared on the podcast that she feels like her life is at a standstill and she can't move on with it. She further added that she is struggling business-wise in her life at the moment.

Savannah said, "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life. Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid. It's like I'm grieving the loss of parents that are still alive."

She further added, "That's what I'm struggling with right now is business-wise, I keep pushing forward."

Todd has been sentenced to 12 years while Julie has been sentenced to 7 years. They both are convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.