Pat Sajak accused of nepotism over comment about daughter Maggie

Pat Sajak drew criticism for his statement regarding his daughter Maggie Sajak that he made on his show Wheel of Fortune, according to Fox News.



Pat made a comment about his daughter Maggie being a good host on Tuesday night's episode of the show when she had joined him for the episode's farewell message and was discussing hosting Christmas Trivia with her father.

Pat said in his daughter's praise, "You were actually a good host!"

This comment of Pat made the fans upset as they thought Pat was hinting about Maggie taking over the show in the future. Fans criticised Pat over nepotism as they thought Sajak was grooming his daughter to take over the hosting or even replace co-host Vanna White on the game show.

A fan wrote on Reddit, "They are so grooming Maggie Sajak to take over for Vanna. Nepotism at its best!"

However, the hosts of the show that have been there for nearly 40 years, Pat Sajak and Vanna White, have their contracts with the show through the 2023-24 season.