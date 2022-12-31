BLACKPINK Jisoo replies to a fan on her solo debut

BLACKPINK Jisoo replied to a fan's question, giving update on her solo debut during a fan call.

Previously Jisoo opened up on the troubles in pursuing solo debut, admitting that "There’s a chaos of conflicting questions" around the type of music she should go for.

According to Koreaboo, Jisoo was asked on Weverse by fan if they "look forward to Jisoo’s solo album next year."

The fan asked, "Chu!! Can I look forward to Jisoo’s solo album next year??!!" Jisoo replied, "Please wait for Jisoo’s solo in 2023."

After Jisoo earned praise directly from Camilla Cabello for her solo stage cover of Liar, fans are patiently waiting for her solo debut.

Check out Jisoo's reply:



