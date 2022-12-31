Andrew Tate arrest: Netizens share hilarious memes on Tate-gate

File footage

Former kickboxing champion and controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate’s arrest in Romania took the internet by storm on Friday.

Tate has been taken into police custody for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group, as per Reuters.

Tate’s arrest sparked massive reaction on the internet as it came after the kickboxer got embroiled in a war of words with climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Social media platforms were flooded with hilarious memes about Tate’s whole row that went insanely viral online.

Meanwhile, a Romanian court on Friday ordered the 30-day-detention of Tate following his arrest. Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP that four suspects had been placed in pre-trial detention for 30 days following their arrest late Thursday.