IU & Lee Jong Suk are dating, official statement from Lee's agency confirms

IU and Lee Jong Suk are dating each other as the official agency of Lee has confirmed with an official statement.

Rumors of Lee Jong Suk dating IU sparked shortly after a news article from Dispatch reported that the duo spent Christmas together in Japan.

Amid these speculations from the fans, Lee's agency set the record straight by releasing an official statement.

"Hello. This is HighZium Studio.

This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk.

Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship.

Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship.

Thank you."

Following this, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment also noted, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”