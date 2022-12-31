Kaley Cuoco reveals how Tom Pelphrey feels about becoming a father

Kaley Cuoco has finally weighed in on how her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, is taking the incoming dive into parenthood.
She showcased her partner’s thoughts in a candid post that was shared to Instagram Stories.
The post in question features a picture of Pelphrey holding two water bottles, a pair of shoes, a teal towel and a caption that reads “Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s*** lol.
