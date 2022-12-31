BTS V shows his struggle of trying to look cool while horseback riding: Video

BTS’ V shared behind-the-scenes moments from his special photofolio 'Me, Myself, and V'.
In one of the photoshoots, the 27-year-old singer went for a horse riding and revealed that it had been a while since he rode a horse.
The shared video shows off the real-life struggle of BTS V of trying to look cool while horse riding.
Kim Taehyung said that "I learned horseback riding four years ago. I remember enough of it. Was it called the rising trot? I learned up until the canter. I learned for about four months."
BTS star further said that "Was it New Zealand? I rode horses there and it’s the first time since then. My thighs are going to be so sore."
