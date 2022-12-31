Kim Kardashian expresses desire to 'flirt' after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian wants to go on and flirt amid her single status.
The mother-of-four, in a recent interview with Gwenyth Paltrow, was asked if she needs to have a "flirt going on the side"
"Kind of," Kim admitted. "Yeah, I do."
Gwenyth then quipped that the 42-year-old would need to get through the "cold winter" after her split with comedian Pete Davidson.
"Totally, totally," Kim said.
Kim then spoke about her marriage to Kanye West: "I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real," she said.
"The first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been."
She added: "I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was."
