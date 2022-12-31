 
Saturday December 31, 2022
Kim Kardashian expresses desire to 'flirt' after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August this year

By Web Desk
December 31, 2022
Kim Kardashian expresses desire to 'flirt' after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian wants to go on and flirt amid her single status.

The mother-of-four, in a recent interview with Gwenyth Paltrow, was asked if she needs to have a "flirt going on the side"

"Kind of," Kim admitted. "Yeah, I do."

Gwenyth then quipped that the 42-year-old would need to get through the "cold winter" after her split with comedian Pete Davidson.

"Totally, totally," Kim said.

Kim then spoke about her marriage to Kanye West: "I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real," she said.

"The first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been."

She added: "I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was." 